Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Seagate Technology by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 123,194 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,301 shares of company stock worth $2,646,903. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $106.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

