Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

STB stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,191.34. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm has a market cap of £222.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

