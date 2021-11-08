SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SEGRO stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

