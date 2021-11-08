Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Shares of SMTC opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

