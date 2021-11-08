Sharecare (SHCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Sharecare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHCR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

