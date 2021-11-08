Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.81 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

