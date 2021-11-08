Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 755,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $609.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

