ShipChain Price Up 17% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 17% against the dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $614,826.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00233841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00096763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

