Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

