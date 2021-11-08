Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SIEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.67. 164,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $328.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

