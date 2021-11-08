Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.79 on Monday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

