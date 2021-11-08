Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of SIMO opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

