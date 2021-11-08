Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of SI opened at $215.16 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $226.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,939 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $273,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

