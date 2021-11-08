Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $171.86.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.22.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.