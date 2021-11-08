Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $555,855. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

