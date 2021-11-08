SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $287.43 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $301.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,185.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.9% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

