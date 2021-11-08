Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.44

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 1270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

