SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.38

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $894.21 million and approximately $59.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

