Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $18.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.41.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.