Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $211,521.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00080192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00084114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00095727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.52 or 0.07151668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,109.09 or 0.98787959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021051 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

