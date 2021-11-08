SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $66.71 Average PT from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.