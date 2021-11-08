SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

