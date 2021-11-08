Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $706,700.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12.

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

