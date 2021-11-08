Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $706,700.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12.
- On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $85.65.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.