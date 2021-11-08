Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

