Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $812.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sohu.com stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

