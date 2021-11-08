SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

