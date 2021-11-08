Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of SOI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

