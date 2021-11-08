Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,156,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

