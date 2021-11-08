SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,069. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

