SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.80

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,501,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

