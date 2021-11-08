Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.21 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $362.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

