Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.80. 3,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Several research firms have commented on SR. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Spire alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.