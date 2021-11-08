SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.68). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 445.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 in the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

