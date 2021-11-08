Sprott (NYSE:SII) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Sprott stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
