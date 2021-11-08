Sprott (NYSE:SII) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sprott stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

