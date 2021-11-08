Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

