Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $259.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.73. 61,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

