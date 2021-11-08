Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.16 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

