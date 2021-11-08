Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Saia by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Saia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $342.87 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.86 and a 12-month high of $359.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

