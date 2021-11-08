Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.