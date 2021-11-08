Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 67,170 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,170 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

