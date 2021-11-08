Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

