SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRAX. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SRAX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. SRAX has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

