SRAX (SRAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRAX stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. SRAX has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $156.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James raised their price objective on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

