SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$28.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SSRM opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

