Stable Road Acquisition (MNTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $11.17 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

