Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

