State Street Corp Acquires 651,621 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.23% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INO. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

INO opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

