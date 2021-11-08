State Street Corp Buys 296,674 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.88% of Great Western Bancorp worth $88,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

