State Street Corp Has $84.77 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Materion worth $84,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE MTRN opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

