State Street Corp Has $87.95 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $87,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

